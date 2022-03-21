No need for EnterSarawak, eHDF for travellers starting April 1

KUCHING (March 21): From April 1, travellers into Sarawak do not need to apply for EnterSarawak and fill in the eHealth Declaration Form (eHDF), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said travellers would need to download the MySejahtera app and meet all the requirements.

“There is a need to download and fill in the Pre-Departure Form through the Travellers Icon in MySejahtera.

“The opening of the state’s borders also allows overseas travellers to enter. There is no need to apply for ‘My Travel Pass’,” he said in a press conference today.

Uggah added Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for those coming by air and land will be provided in soft copy to them.

“Our team is in the midst of preparing our airport. We hope that once we open our borders, the hassle at the airport will be minimised with the hope we will be able to set up the system because when they come, they will be tested and (have to) wait.

“After the results come out, they will be released. Our team is preparing for that SOP as well as the facilities,” he said, adding that discussions are ongoing with Brunei and Indonesia for entry procedures by land.

He said the reopening of the state’s borders safely will have nine requirements, with further details and updates to be provided by the National Security Council.

On another note, Uggah said the SOPs for Ramadhan bazaars and Gawai bazaars will be released by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government while the SOPs for religious activities and programmes will be released by Majlis Islam Sarawak and the Unit for Other Religions.

“In the transition towards endemicity, the country will gradually lift up restrictions that were put in place to help curb the transmission, as well as open up international borders to allow tourism and businesses to resume.

“The government will take all necessary precautions and plan for the most practical SOPs and reasonable timeline in order to ensure we are able to move towards endemicity safely,” he said.

However, Uggah pointed out there was a need for everyone to play their roles in ensuring their success.

“Everyone should get their vaccination and booster doses. Vaccination has been proven to be effective to protect against severe illness and deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

“Even though vaccination is not 100 per cent protective against infection of Covid-19, it is scientifically proven to reduce the severity and mortality from the disease,” he said.