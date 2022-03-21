PBB branch registers youth members as new party wing looms

KUCHING (March 21): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pantai Damai branch has started registering youths aged 18 to 28 as party members, said PBB vice-president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, the party branch machinery has moved after PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced in January the amendment of the party’s constitution to create a new wing for the group.

“For the Pantai Damai area, we have set up a special action committee consisting of the Women and Youth wings to manage the registration of new members among these youths.

“So far, we have managed to register 200 youths as members in the PBB Pantai Damai wing,” he told the media after officiating the general meeting for PBB delegates of N4 Pantai Damai Branch for session 2022-2025 at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications (Utilities), said the PBB Pantai Damai machinery would speed up the registration process which is already underway.

He is expecting the matter to be resolved in the next three months as he invites youths and ‘beliawanis’ in the constituency to become members of PBB’s youth wing.

He also hoped that when the establishment of the new wing for youths is officially announced later, his party would already have a list of PBB members aged 18 to 28 years.

“The effort to register youths between the ages of 18 to 28 is very important as it is not just to ensure that voters of that age always give strong support to PBB and its candidates in the next election.

“It is also to further intensify the involvement of young people in the arena of community activities, especially in today’s technology boom,” he said.

On Jan 9, Abang Johari, who is Premier of Sarawak, revealed that PBB would amend the party’s constitution to create a new wing for youths between the ages of 18 and 28.

He explained this will be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution is passed in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.

According to him, a committee co-chaired by Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman has been set up for the formation of this new wing, including to decide on its suitable name.

“PBB will amend its constitution due to a proposal to create another wing in the party. At present, there is women’s wing, youth wing and soon we will create a wing which focuses on youths aged between 18 to 28 years old.

“We will create a wing specifically for them because we want them to be together with us as we manage our society at large,” said Abang Johari at the time.