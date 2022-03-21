PBDSB: Kit Siang a true gentleman who has done his best for country

MIRI (March 21): Retiring veteran Democratic Action Party (DAP) politician, Lim Kit Siang has been described as a true gentleman who has done his best for the country and worked hard as an icon of truth and democracy.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William, in a statement, said Kit Siang has truly fought for a better Malaysia all his life even though the odds were overwhelmingly against him.

“You were, but victimised for your ideals, imprisoned and labelled with all sorts of accusations.

“Malaysians know that the accusations thrown against you were all lies in an attempt by your political enemy to cover up their own,” said Bobby.

Bobby said PBDSB would like to wish Kit Siang a happy retirement after 56 years of involvement in politics.

“A true gentleman. You truly deserved to retire as you have done your best for the country and worked hard as an icon of truth and democracy.

“You can now happily retire with your conscience clear and sleep well at night knowing well that you have been free from corruption, never succumbing to money politics and a sparkling clean record, traits that are rare amongst politicians in Malaysia.

“Happy retirement sir,” he added.

Kit Siang, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP had told delegates at the DAP’s 17th annual congress in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday that he will not be contesting any position, whether for the party’s central executive committee today or in future parliamentary or state elections.

During a press conference at the event, the 81-year-old also announced his political retirement after being with DAP for 56 years as he was already old.