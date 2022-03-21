Plastics manufacturers say untimely to raise minimum wage

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Members of the Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA), Sabah Branch voiced their grave concerns on the government’s announcement to raise the minimum wage to RM1,500 across the board.

MPMA chairman Liaw Hen Kong said that is an untimely big jump of 25% from the current RM1,200 when industries are struggling to recover from the negative impact of the pandemic.

Liaw said with each upward revision in minimum wages, employers are forced to implement revision of remuneration company-wide to ensure equity in salaries to keep employees happy and maintain industrial harmony within the company.

According to him, staff salaries make up the majority of cost of running a business. Any increase in salary costs without a corresponding increase in productivity could spell dire consequences for the businesses and ultimately the economy, invariably eroding company’s profitability, scaling down of manpower in order to stay afloat or winding-up altogether, leading to higher unemployment rate.

Sabah, being comparatively farther from the main shipping or trading routes are at a cost-disadvantage.

There are also stark disparities in terms of infrastructure, geography and accessibility which are factors contributing to higher cost of doing business in Sabah compared to West Malaysia.

In view of these factors, the quantum of minimum wages cannot be standardized nationwide and a gradual, rather than immediate implementation, would minimize the adverse impact and ensure business continuity.

Other current pressing issues faced by the plastic manufacturers is shipping/logistics issues which had worsened of late.

Local ships are not sailing directly from Port Klang to Kota Kinabalu ports due to load factor. From Port Klang, ships make several transits, that is, at Kuching and Bintulu before calling on Kota Kinabalu and Tawau ports to build load. The longer journey thus caused shipment delays.

Upon arrival at ports, ships are anchored at sea for up to 10 days, unable to berth and unload due to port congestion. And then, there is shortage of manpower at port due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

It is understood that the Covid-19-related restrictions had thrown the world supply chain into a state of chaos; our nation is not spared either. Nevertheless, Liaw said the plastic industry looks forward to improved situation, especially with Sabah’s immunization programme achieving 62.8% (at least two doses) as of 21 March 2022.

Due to load factor, he said there is also less local ships serving East and West Malaysia (Eastern Corridor); ship owners choosing instead, to serve international routes which generate higher profits.

“One member lamented owning containers, but there is shortage of ships.

“To add salt to injury, shipping freight will increase by 40% effective April,” he said in a statement on Monday.