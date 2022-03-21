Police placing liaison officers at 93 primary schools in Sibu Division to ensure SOP compliance

SIBU (March 21): The police are placing school liaison officers at 93 primary schools in this division under the ‘First Day to School Programme’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said the task of the school liaison officers is to ensure standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance.

“This included making sure the pupils are wearing their face masks,” he said when met by reporters at SK Abang Ali here.

SK Abang Ali headmaster Hamdi Najdi was also present.

Ariffin also said that a similar programme will be held again during the secondary school reopening on April 4 involving 27 schools here.

“The police will place more liaison officers in secondary schools involving high ranking officers or at least police inspectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said he was very satisfied with the level of SOP compliance on the first day of school today.

“From what we observed, teachers conducted screening by scanning their pupils’ body temperature before allowing them to enter the school,” he said

Ariffin also presented face masks contributed by Sibu police to the pupils.