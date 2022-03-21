Premier now heads PBB Gedong, former rep Naroden becomes deputy chief

KUCHING (March 21): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is now the new chairman of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Gedong branch.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), there was no contest for the chairman’s post during the election of office-bearers for the branch, which was amongst the agenda of its three-day general meeting that concluded yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also the PBB president, became Gedong assemblyman after winning the seat in the 12th state election held on Dec 18 last year.

Prior to that, he was the assemblyman for Satok and also the chairman of PBB Satok.

The PBB Gedong election also result in former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais being elected unopposed as the branch’s deputy chairman.

“There were also no contests for all other posts in the (PBB Gedong) main committee, the Women’s exco and Youth exco,” said Ukas in its report.

The Women and Youth chiefs of PBB Gedong are Hasanah Majais and Mahathir Oyak, respectively.

Ukas reported that some 400 delegates representing the PBB units from Gedong, Pangkor and Ulu Gedong attended the meeting that took place at a hotel here.