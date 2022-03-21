Pujut Corner duo jailed eight years for iron rods attack

MIRI (March 21): The Sessions Court here today sentenced two men to eight years’ jail and four strokes of the rotan each for attacking another man with iron rods last year.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff convicted Jugah Geruna, 27, and Kudang Mamat, 28, both from Pujut Corner, on their own guilty pleas.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

They were charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and a fine or caning upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, they voluntarily caused grievous hurt with two iron rods towards Ronnie Lee Chuan, 50, at 6.47pm on July 15 last year in the backyard of a house in Taman Piasau, Jalan Edar, here.

Further investigation by the police revealed that the victim suffered a bone fracture to his right shoulder as a result of the attack.

In mitigation, both Jugah and Kundang appealed for a lenient sentence as this was their first offence.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Asfa Jannah Mohamad Ariff Irwani prosecuted the case, while neither Jugah nor Kundang were represented by counsel.