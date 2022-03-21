Sabah’s natural gas to be processed in Sipitang

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Petronas has agreed to set up a floating facility in SOGIP Sipitang to process the natural gas produced by Sabah, said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“The gas Sabah produces will no longer be piped to Bintulu for processing. The floating facility is in the works and will be implemented in a couple of years,” he said when replying to Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting on Monday.

Masidi said the state government had been briefed (by Petronas) on all its development plans.

“It is time for us to claim our rights with the condition that we have the expertise. We must really know what we are doing instead of just shouting here and there.

“So we need to equip ourselves with expertise and the human resource, it may take time but I want to assure Senallang (that) we have started and we will be there,” he said.

Shafie had asked under the Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) it signed with Petronas, how far is the state government going to protect its rights.

“For example, Sabah produces natural gas but it is piped to Bintulu for processing. Is the government taking action so that the gas is produced in Sabah? We have SOGIP in Sipitang,” said Shafie.

Masidi also assured Shafie that he always has the interest of the state at heart.

“To Senallang, I am not someone who is smart, I am an orang kampung … a Dusun from Ranau but I can tell you during the entire CCA negotiations, I held my head high, I defended Sabah (and) I make sure Sabah gets what it deserves.

“If I am not satisfied, I’ll walk out of the meeting, or I will slam the table because to me what is important is Sabah,” he said.

Masidi also told the House that some of the details of the CCA cannot be made public because of the confidentiality clause in the agreement.

“That is the reason, there is no intention to hide anything. I want to assure you that during the negotiations, I as the chief negotiator was assisted by professionals and everything was done very professionally,” he said.

He was replying to nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee who wanted to know if there is a time frame after which the details of the CCA can be revealed or if the confidentiality clause is permanent.

“This is a business and commercial agreement and like similar agreements, we are bound to the conditions and sometimes we do not reveal anything until it happens.

“Actually there is no such thing as a permanent confidentiality clause as over time one by one it will be revealed to the public. There will be an announcement but until that happens, we believe it is important that both sides keep their side of the bargain so that we continue to hold that competitive edge of business,” he said.

In reply to Yong’s question whether he will have a closed door briefing on the CCA for the state assemblymen, Masidi said that if the State Assembly Speaker and Chief Minister agree to it, he would be more than happy to hold a session for them.

Earlier, he told Segama assemblyman Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi that the latter is welcome to see him if he wanted more details on the CCA.

Masidi also informed the House that in order to facilitate the implementation of the CCA, the state government and Petronas agreed to set up a structured consultative framework which will prepare the latest information and opinions about the agreement.

There will be a monitoring system to ensure the progress of the CCA implementation, said Masidi, adding, “we will make sure there are follow up and follow through to the CCA.

“We have set up two bodies, one at the highest level of annual strategic dialogue and it is jointly chaired by the Chief Minister and Petronas’ chairman. It will be supported by a joint monitoring committee that will be jointly chaired by the State Secretary and Petronas’ Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and they will meet once every three months,” he said.

He also disclosed that as a result of the CCA, the state government has set up SMJ Petroleum Sdn Bhd, a fully government-owned company which will be actively involved in the oil and gas industry in the state.

“This company will work together with Petronas and any other oil and gas companies to create a conducive investment environment in Sabah as well as expand the oil and gas industry in the interest of the country, state and the industry itself.

“SMJ Sdn Bhd will be the facilitator, the company is meant to facilitate not only the participation of government linked companies but also local owned companies that are involved in the oil and gas industry.