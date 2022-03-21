Sarawakian becomes first Malaysian to win Cinema Audio Society Award in Hollywood

KUCHING (March 21): Sarawakian Alvin Wee has made history by becoming the first Malaysian to win a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Award in Hollywood.

The award-winning producer, mixer and musician, who hails from Kuching, won the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing Award for his work in Disney’s animated feature film, Encanto.

He is credited as the Scoring Mixer of the Sound Mixing Team for the chart-topping soundtrack.

Wee told The Borneo Post that he felt proud to be able to stand with his co-workers and the entire Encanto team to receive this award, knowing how much effort everyone put into it.

“It’s a really tight race and the people that we were up against are the best the industry has to offer so at no point was I taking that for granted.

“We knew the one thing we had going for us was the team work we had between the entire team which I believe rarely comes by often,” he said.

The CAS Awards recognises outstanding sound mixing in film and television and the results are a notable precursor to the Academy Awards especially in the sound editing and mixing category.

Wee said he also regarded his achievement as a win for Malaysians who are pursuing a creative path.

“It’s not as much as a ‘shoot for the moon’ goal as it is a truly viable career path.

“I walked in the shoes of the trailblazers who have come before me in terms of showing that it is possible to work in the film industry and be taken seriously for your craft,” he said.

He also hoped that his success would be able to motivate the younger generation in the creative industry.

“I want every kid, especially those who are starting out in creative industries and may have very little access to resources and technology, to know that there is a path towards a future and they should all keep going,” he said.