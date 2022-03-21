Six held for rioting in Tawau

TAWAU (March 21): Two foreigners are among six suspects who have been arrested in connection with rioting by a group of people armed with sharp weapons at the floating settlement in Kampung Kurnia Jaya Batu 4 here on Sunday.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the suspects, aged between 20 and 70, were rounded up at several locations here early on Monday.

“The rioting is believed to have been sparked by a misunderstanding among villagers over repairs or construction of a bridge at a fire site in Kampung Kurnia Jaya recently.

“Following the incident, six men sought treatment for injuries at Hospital Tawau, and three of them were among the suspects nabbed by police this morning. Police are looking for the other suspects and the weapons used in the incident,” said in a statement on Monday.

Five of those arrested have been remanded by the Tawau Magistrate’s Court for four days while the sixth has been remanded until tomorrow.

Anyone with information on the case can contact senior investigating officer ASP Yusman Syahri Marinsah (013-8608200) or investigating officer Insp Farid Idham Mohd Affandi (013-4671783) or the nearest police station.