State Govt has no power to defend its rights in Spain – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): The State Government has no authority to negotiate with any country pertaining to the claim on Sabah, said Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

He said only the Federal Government and federal Attorney-General were authorized to do so.

He said that in response to nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee’s question on whether Shafie, the former chief minister of Sabah, or his team were involved in the Madrid arbitration case pertaining to the claim on Sabah.

Yong said Shafie, as Semporna MP, had told the Malaysian government to let the Philippines claim to Sabah be brought before the United Nations or the International Court of Justice during Parliament in April 2016.

“It is clear that the Federal Government do not recognize the claim and nor do we. We do not have the authority to represent the country,” he said during the debate session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting on Monday.

When pressed further whether he had sent representative to the Madrid arbitration case, Shafie said the State Government has not authority to negotiate with any countries or court.

“The Federal Government and Attorney-General have to do the talking for us. We cannot send a representative.”

He said the State Government had no power to defend its rights in Spain.

On a related note, Shafie said the Federal Government must take seriously the security threats in the east coast of Sabah.

He said the government should have summoned ambassador of the neighbouring country to address the security issues, such as kidnapping.

Shafie said he had been blamed for the Philippines’ claim on Sabah.

“He was a former foreign minister for two years. What measures has he taken?

“We are facing security threats in Semporna, Lahad Datu and Kunak. These are the incidents that must be taken seriously by the Federal Government.”

Shafie said he had proposed for the Lok Kawi army to be relocated to the east coast, where they were needed due to recurring threat from our neighbouring country.

On the other hand, Shafie called on the need to improve basic infrastructure such as roads in Sabah, as well as to evaluate if the companies appointed for road maintenance have the experience.

He said road maintenance was important to enable people from, say Telupid or Lahad Datu, to sell their produce to Kota Kinabalu.