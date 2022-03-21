STU: Test kids for Covid before start of school today

SIBU (March 21): Sarawak Teachers Union president Adam Prakash Abdullah has urged parents to ensure that their children are well and to conduct Covid-19 self-tests on them prior sending them to school for the start of the new term today.

“STU would like to advise all parents to prepare their children well by making sure that they are fit to go to school and conducting a self-test on the child before going to school would be good for the child and everyone,” he said yesterday.

He added STU hoped all school managements and teachers continue to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help reduce the possibility of Covid-19 spreading in schools.

“STU would also request all teachers to make sure that they are Covid-19 negative before leaving for schools tomorrow (March 21), so that teaching and learning could be conducted at ease in a safe environment.

“We also hope for parents’ continuous support and cooperation with the school authorities as everyone has to work together to ensure the successful reopening of schools, beginning tomorrow.

“Let’s all put our love and care for all our children and teachers in the school and we wish them a safe and successful academic session,” he noted.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) in its recent statement said the new school term for the 2022/2023 academic session will be more open with almost all students to attend classes without rotation, whereas sports and co-curricular activities outside classrooms are also permissible.