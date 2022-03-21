Tiong questions wisdom of proposed largest water catchment pond in Sarawak

SIBU (March 21): The proposal to build Sarawak’s largest water catchment pond in Bukit Assek has been questioned by Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Dudong assemblyman said while he agreed the overall Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan is good for the long-term development of the area, the wisdom of building artificial ponds is dubious.

“Where will this spill-over waters go? Just like what happens in a dam, when water overflows, it causes flooding. That is why it is important to dredge and deepen the main rivers including the related tributaries to overcome this flood problem,” Tiong said in a press statement last night.

He cited Kuala Lumpur, which has many artificial lakes or water catchment ponds.

“As a result of the river drainage being clogged and polluted with garbage in the Klang River, it has caused floods.

“Therefore, the proposal to build more water catchment ponds will not help us overcome the problem if the basics involving irrigation or drainage systems are not addressed properly,” he claimed.

Tiong observed that after years of development such as new residential areas and commercial areas here that are not well managed, drainage and irrigation systems have not been upgraded according to proper specifications.

He also blamed active logging in the past for caused for exacerbating the situation, leading to further structural damage.

According to him, apart from Sungai Rajang and Sungai Igan, other rivers in Sibu such as Sungai Seduan, Sungai Salim, and Sungai Teku, which are silty, also need to be cleaned and deepened immediately.

“So, instead of focusing entirely on the construction of water catchment ponds and flood mitigation alone, it is better that we also do not neglect efforts to address the fundamental problems in the associated rivers.

“We need to ensure that the rivers involved are dredged deeply and the movement of water to the sea runs smoothly. Plans to build dams at this point are feared to only make it difficult for us to control unwanted incidents, and may even exacerbate situations such as flash floods,” he opined.