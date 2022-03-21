UMS students receive cash assistance

KOTA KINABALU (March 21): Caring for those in need, Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) has provided one off cash assistance of RM1,000 each to 80 students of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in preparation for starting their studies on Monday.

Its member of the Board of Trustees, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Bakri, said the total contribution of RM80,000 is expected to help students in the university, especially those from the B40.

“Apart from easing the burden of students, this is our initiative to reduce the financial burden borne by parents before obtaining any assistance or funds in continuing their studies.

“We are hoping more relevant bodies will come forward and provide our students the assistance in order to help them to feel the excitement in entering higher learning institution,” he said.

For the record, a total of 3,277 students have received benefits through YBR as of March 21, with a total allocation of RM2.2 million since 2017.

A replica of the assistance was handed over to Vice Chancellor of UMS, Prof Datuk CHM Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin that was witnessed by member of the Board of UMS, Datin Hajah Nurlaila Said.