Young entrepreneurs in Sri Aman now have 7 kiosks to kick start, expand business

KUCHING (March 21): A total of seven kiosks for young entrepreneurs in Sri Aman have been built at Jalan Kelab in Simanggang town, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

According to him, these kiosks – built at a cost of RM21,000 each – are now ready to be occupied by entrepreneurs looking for location to kick start or expand their business.

“The objectives of these kiosks amongst others are to provide opportunities for proprietors of small businesses in Sri Aman to have a more organised and conducive place for their operations,” he said in a statement.

Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, recently witnessed the handing over of the kiosks from the contractor to Sri Aman District Council (MDSA) as the implementing agency.

He said those interested in the kiosks must submit application to MDSA by March 24. Application forms can be obtained from the MDSA office.

“There are terms and criteria to be fulfilled before applications are screened by a select committee comprising MDSA councillors,” he added.

He lauded MDSA particularly its walikota Anthony Abell and secretary Tay Guan Huat for the initiative to build the kiosks for new and young entrepreneurs.