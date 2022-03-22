387 workplace accidents reported in S’wak in 2021

KUCHING (March 22): A total of 387 workplace accidents were reported in Sarawak last year with 22 cases involving deaths, according to Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Sarawak director Ir Dr Nor Halim Hasan.

Nor Halim said the manufacturing sector was the highest contributor to workplace accidents at 41.3 per cent.

“I would like to urge that all responsible parties at all levels to work together and shoulder the shared responsibility to create a safe, healthy and conducive working environment, particularly in the small and medium enterprise (SMEs) sector,” he added.

Nor Halim also shared with the press that there were 461 workplace accidents in 2020 with 26 fatalities, 505 accidents in 2019 with 32 fatalities and 422 accidents with 47 fatalities in 2018.

The construction, agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors recorded the highest fatality rate at workplace for the past four years.

In 2021, eight workplace fatalities were reported in the construction sector; facilities (three); financial, real estate and business services (three), manufacturing (two), mine and quarry (two), agriculture and fishery (two), forestry (one); and wholesale and retail trade (one).

“The reduction of workplace accidents over the years can be attributed to the practice of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by industry players due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Under the SOPs, there are health and safety measures put in place by employers and this have indirectly created awareness for them to exercise their duties in preventing accidents from happening at workplace,” he added.

Nor Halim said this at a press conference after officiating a Stepwise Occupational Safety and Health Level Verification and Enhancement for Small and Medium Enterprise Programme and a dialogue session with employers at a local hotel here.

The director said the hybrid programme was organised to enhance workplace safety and health aspect, as well as improving compliance towards the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

A total of 25 SMEs manufacturers from the state took part in the programme yesterday. The programme was also introduced in line with Malaysian Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 under the 12nd Malaysia Plan.

“The programme was designed to be practical, cost effective and easy to be implemented in order not to further burden SMEs that have seen their revenue impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nor Halim.

He also said the department will be celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28 this year.