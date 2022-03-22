Batik python scares house residents

BETONG (March 22): A batik python on the rafters of a toilet in a house at Kampung Debak Laut here gave house residents quite a fright.

One of the residents found the slithery visitor while trying to use the toilet around midnight Sunday. The worried residents then sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Department.

According to Betong Fire and Rescue Station operations commander PBKII Sapuan Abu, three personnel from Betong station immediately rushed to the location to catch the snake.

“When our team arrived at the scene, they found a python on the rafters between the walls of the house.

“The operation to catch the snake was carried out with caution. We had to pull and drag the snake out with special drag equipment to catch it,” he stated.

The 10-foot-long snake was later released into its natural habitat.