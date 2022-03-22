Consul General of China in KK pays farewell call to Head of State

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): The Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, on Tuesday paid a farewell visit to the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Liang thanked Juhar for the support and assistance during his tenure and to the work of the Consulate General.

He said that the Head of State has been invited to attend the Spring Festival and National Day receptions of the Consulate General for many consecutive years, and personally attended the concert marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. It reflects Tun’s strong support for the Consulate General and his work.

Liang was deeply honored to be able to work in Sabah. He pointed out that since taking office as Consul General, the friendly relationship between China and Sabah has been deepened, the friendship between the peoples of the two places has been further enhanced, more and more Chinese people have begun to understand Sabah, and the exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in various fields have developed. Especially economic and trade pragmatic cooperation has achieved fruitful results, and many Chinese enterprises have come to Sabah to invest and start business.

He himself also forged profound friendship with friends from all walks of life in Sabah, and spent four and a half years of good and happy time.

Looking forward to the future, the Chinese Consulate is willing to continue to maintain close communication and coordination with the Head of State and state government in Sabah, so as to push the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Sabah to a new level.

Liang will continue to focus on supporting the development of Sabah and the friendly cooperation between China and Sabah.

Juhar spoke highly of Liang’s great contribution to promoting the development of friendly relations between China and Sabah during his tenure, and appreciated his extensive work in deepening economic and trade cooperation and cultural and tourism exchanges between the two places.

The Head of State pointed out that Liang not only has a high prestige among Sabah Chinese, but also is deeply loved by other ethnic groups in Sabah. He also praised China’s great success in economic and social development, and looked forward to visiting China again in the future to personally experience the achievements of China’s high-speed rail and other technological progress.

He hoped that China and Sabah would continue to deepen and expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields to benefit the people of both places, and expecting Liang will often return to Sabah to renew the friendship in the future.