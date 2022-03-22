Covid-19 cases in Sabah drop marginally

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 22): Covid-19 cases in Sabah recorded a marginal decline on Tuesday with 402 infections reported compared to 416 on Monday.

There was a decrease of 14 cases, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Kota Kinabalu, Penmpang, Papar and Tuaran which are districts that determine the overall cases of infections in Sabah all showed fewer new cases being reported.

In fact all the four districts showed a decrease in the number of cases with Kota Kinabalu recording 119 cases (-18), Penampang 34 cases (-9), Papar 31 cases (-18) and Tuaran 17 cases (-15).

However, the number of districts which have double digit cases increased from seven to 13 on Tuesday, said Masidi, adding that 11 other districts have single digit cases while there are no new cases in Semporna and Tongod.

Another three clusters which are the Puri Ranau cluster, Jalan Sugut Ranau cluster and Kuala Tongod cluster have ended, leaving nine more still active in Sabah.

A total of 388 cases or 96.52 per cent of the 402 cases on Tuesday are in categories 1 and 2, two in category 3, seven in category 4 and five in category 5.

Three deaths were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the deaths were in Beaufort, Ranau and Tuaran.