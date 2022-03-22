CovidNow: Almost 66 pct of adults in Malaysia given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): A total of 15,507,221 adults or 65.9 per cent of their population in Malaysia have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,944,111 or 97.5 per cent of the same population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 23,220,067 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,844,722 individuals or 91.4 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,942,850 or 94.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 1,267,491 or 35.7 per cent of their population in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme fror Children (PICKids).

Yesterday, a total of 28,360 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, comprising 4,848 as first dose; 1,651 as second dose and 21,861 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,515,709.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 63 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Johor recording the highest number at 14, followed by Selangor (13), Perak (12) and Kedah (four).

Penang, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur recorded three deaths each, Melaka, Sabah and Terengganu with two cases each, while Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Labuan with one case each. – Bernama