Extreme climate change effects among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Kuala Lumpur’s level of preparedness to face the effects of the increasingly extreme climate, including floods and landslides, in the next 20 years, is among the issues to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, this issue will be raised by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) in a question to the Federal Territories Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) to the Prime Minister on proactive measures taken by the government to enhance the credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in dealing with increasingly critical corruption cases.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister to state efforts to curb the spread of false teachings and ideologists that deviate from that of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, such as heresy and superstition, that still occur in society.

After the session, the first reading of the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 is expected to be tabled by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Also expected to be the focus of today’s sitting are the second reading session of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit until March 24. – Bernama