Govt to help address longstanding issue plaguing Kuala Baram, Miri Port

MIRI (March 22): The Miri Port Authority needs holistic and strategic long-term solutions to solve the longstanding issue of shallow access channel that has been adversely affecting the growth and potential of Kuala Baram.

In pointing this out, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he would seek advice from Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on coming up with viable measures to address the problem faced by Miri Port.

“It is indeed very sad that we have a RM250-million investment here, yet ships have to anchor along Miri River.

“We will convey this to the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and ask for his advice. We must have the political will in finding a way to solve this problem,” he said this in a statement issued after attending a briefing on Miri Port’s activities, development and constraints at the port’s building in Kuala Baram yesterday.

Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, reassured all parties that his ministry would conduct follow-ups on the matter.

During the briefing, Miri Port Authority general manager Serawa Budol informed Uggah that the shallow access had been restricting the entry of vessels of more than 30-metre draft to ply and call at its terminal complex.

Such problem, she said, had stymied the growth of industries within the 3,000 acres of Kuala Baram Industrial Estate and the vast hinterlands.

“The port’s delivery services have been affected as well,” she added.

In this regard, Uggah acknowledged that dredging had long been suggested as a solution, but he also stressed about the approach needing to be more holistic and strategic towards achieving long-term effectiveness.

“Once this problem is solved, big ships, particularly those run by the mainline operators, could come to Miri Port.

“They would bring in investments, increase business opportunities and create jobs. This would fit in nicely with Sarawak’s objective of becoming a developed state by 2030.”

On another note, Uggah said the onus was now on the port management to be creative, innovative and visionary in grabbing whatever opportunities within its environment and within the hinterlands to generate other incomes.

In this regard, he reminded the port management to ensure that whatever services being provided would be of top-notch quality.

“Now we are competing with Labuan, Peninsular Malaysian and other ports.

“You have to be highly updated in your knowledge to be able to compete; you have got to be creative, innovative and have the latest technology.

“We have to move away from the traditional way of managing our ports, perhaps to privatise them.

“Most ports that have been privatised are doing very well,” he remarked.