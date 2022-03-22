Male pedestrian killed after being hit by car at Jalan Selangau-Mukah

SIBU (March 22): A 47-year-old male pedestrian died on the spot after he was hit by a car at Jalan Selangau-Mukah at about 7.30pm last night.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim, identified as Stapa Kunsil, died from head injuries.

“The pedestrian was believed to be crossing the road before being hit by the car which was travelling from Selangau heading towards Mukah direction,” he said in a statement.

The 68-year-old car driver of the car did not suffer from any injury.

Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.