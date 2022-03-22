Miri Port’s new crew change terminal a game changer, says Uggah

MIRI (March 22): The new crew change terminal at Pulau Melayu holds the potential of generating income of at least RM10 million a year, says Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He described it as ‘a game changer’ for Miri Port Authority amidst a very challenging time, in terms of the underutilisation of its wharf and other facilities due to the shallow channel access to the Baram River near it.

He also said in view of Miri being the hub of the state’s oil and gas industry, he would want the port authority to capitalise on this new facility.

“I think this is what the management of Miri Port is doing.

“It is my hope too that oil companies operating here like Petronas Carigali, Nippon Oil, Shell, Dayang Enterprise and others would continue to give Miri Port their full support,” he said in declaring open the ‘Miri Port Authority Crew Change Terminal’ at Pulau Melayu yesterday.

Adding on, Uggah said the RM13-million terminal was meant to cater for the logistical needs of crew and also those involved in the supply chain of the oil and gas industry.

“The terminal also provides wharf and bunkering facilities, as well as fresh water supply services, among other things.”

At the same time, Uggah also called upon the port management to be creative and innovative, and strive to adopt digital applications into their operations to enhance efficiency.

“I believe that an efficient port can provide the facilities to send the state’s products overseas.

“In this respect, we need all our infrastructures like roads, ports and power supply to be of world-class standard so as to be able to attract more investors.

“The investors would not come if our infrastructures, including our ports, did not meet their requirements.

“Therefore, good and efficient ports are essential towards ensuring the success of Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” said Uggah.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and

Port Development II Datuk Majang Renggi, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin Satem, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, and Miri Port Authority general manager Serawa Budol, were also present at the event yesterday.