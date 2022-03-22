MIS issues SOPs for religious activities in mosques, suraus in line with country’s transition to endemic phase

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) which will take effect on April 1 in line with the country’s transition to endemic phase.

It said in a statement that prayers such as Friday prayers, Fardhu, Sunat, Khutbah and Wirid at mosques and suraus are now permitted without the need for physical distancing.

“All mosque and surau activities such as studies, lectures, talks, courses, workshops, Tadarus, Tahlil, breaking of fast, Moreh, Qiamullail, Sahur, Iktikaf, Khatamal Al-Quran and others are allowed on the condition that physical distancing is practised at all times,” it said.

It also said that the organisation of appropriate social activities held at mosques and suraus as well as the management and burial of remains unrelated to Covid-19 are permitted but with social distancing.

MIS said the main SOPs that ought to be complied with include wearing a face mask at all times; registering attendance through MySejahtera before entering mosques and surau; congregants are encouraged to bring their own prayer or prostration mat; and banquets (Jamuan) are also permitted to be held in accordance with current SOPs.

“Any individual who is still under the Covid-19 quarantine notice period issued by the Ministry of Health or those who have symptoms of fever, cold, cough or shortness of breath are prohibited from attending prayers and all other activities at the mosques and surau,” it added.

It stressed that all Covid-19 SOPs set by the Ministry of Health, National Security Council, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Divisional Disaster Management Committee must be strictly complied with.

“The Mosque and Surau Management Committee is responsible for enforcing the implementation of the SOPs that have been set,” it said.

It also said that MIS, with the approval of SDMC, may change or amend the SOPs from time to time based on the current situation.