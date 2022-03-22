Missing toddler’s mother fined RM3,000 after pleading guilty to abusing drugs

KUCHING (March 22): The mother of a four-year-old boy, Eric Chang Wei Jie who was reported missing, was fined RM3,000 in default three months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today after she pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered the accused, Dynasty Chang Ka Hui, 25, to undergo two years of supervision after paying the fine or serving the sentence.

The accused has not paid the fine when this report was filed.

The accused was charged with Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) for injecting Amphetamine and Methamphetamine into her own body in 2017.

The charge, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officer ASP Rogayah Rosli, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 at the Bintawa police station at 7.42pm after he was missing since 9am on that day.

The search operation for Eric in Muara Tebas here, which started on March 13 was called off on March 19.