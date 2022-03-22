MRSM Bintulu set to open doors for students in 2023

BINTULU: The MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Bintulu is expected to welcome its first batch of 450 students in the second quarter of 2023.

The construction of the college, which began in 2018, recently reached a new milestone with 70 per cent completion, and the project is scheduled to be handed over to the Sarawak Government and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) by the end of this year.

MRSM Bintulu is a collaborative effort between PETRONAS and the Sarawak Government through Yayasan Sarawak and MARA.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the RM101.1 million project was officiated by the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in October 2017.

Scheduled for completion last year, its construction was delayed due to a series of Movement Control Orders (MCO) following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

PETRONAS played a significant role in establishing the facility by fully sponsoring its construction as part of the organisation’s education investment initiative and human capital development.

“PETRONAS remains committed to contribute to the wellbeing of society wherever we operate, and Sarawak is no exception. As we transition into the endemic phase of Covid-19, we look forward to welcoming the first batch of students to MRSM Bintulu next year,” said PETRONAS Group Human Resource Management Senior Vice President, Farehana Hanapiah during a walkabout at the MRSM Bintulu project site recently.

The walkabout was also attended by Administration Unit Director of the Office of the Premier of Sarawak Nicholas Sia, Yayasan Sarawak Director Mersal Abang Rosli, Immigration and Labour Management Unit (ILMU) Director Jack Meredu Ko, Leadership Institute of Sarawak Civil Service Chief Executive Officer Ismail Said, PETRONAS Sarawak Head Zulaihi Mohd Mantali, Assistant General Manager of Bintulu Development Authority Technical Services King Siew Wen and PETRONAS Human Capital Investment Head Syed Mohammad Muhafiz Syed Mohd Bakar.

According to Farehana, education investment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) remains PETRONAS’ utmost priority in supporting the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025 to increase science and technical capabilities.

“Not only is PETRONAS building a learning institution with a reputable education partner specifically in Science and Technology, we also have the privilege of extending our humble tribute to Bintulu. We believe that when MRSM Bintulu opens its doors, students in the state will have better access to quality education to spur their interest in STEM.

“Our collaboration in the project allowed us to contribute our expertise and resources in our respective areas. PETRONAS contributed to the actual infrastructure development; Yayasan Sarawak offered the land and MARA will take over the management of the institution including the planning of academic syllabus,” she said.

Covering 26,000 sq. metres, MRSM Bintulu consists of academic blocks, resource centre, hostels, administration building, student centre, dining hall, multi-purpose hall, pavilion, surau, living quarters for teachers and staff and ancillary building. Once completed, it would be the fourth MRSM in Sarawak in addition to MRSM in Kuching, Betong and Mukah.

The project management team was led by KLCC Projeks Sdn Bhd with Hock Seng Lee as local contractor and Arkitek Seniformasi Sdn Bhd as the local principal consultant.

Apart from MRSM Bintulu, PETRONAS is also currently constructing MRSM Ranau in Sabah which is also expected to be completed by the end of the year.

PETRONAS believes that investing in education and human capital development at all levels will enable a continuous and sustainable pipeline of talent contributing to the economic development of the nation. The global energy and solutions partner continues to uphold its commitment to sustainable development through improving access to quality education, promoting learning and development activities, and supporting deserving talents to realise their careers aspirations.