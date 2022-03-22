Muda S’wak supports effort to increase Sabah, Sarawak parliamentary seats to 35 pct

KUCHING (March 22): The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) Sarawak pro-tem executive committee has reiterated its support to any effort to increase the parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak from the existing 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

“We think that this is very important to ensure that the voices of both regions are heard more and also the power to make important decisions in Parliament is greater.

“If there are more representations from these two regions, many of the problems in these two regions could be addressed and resolved immediately,” it said in a press statement today.

The committee was responding to a recent statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who said that he would discuss further with the Parliamentarians from Sabah and Sarawak on the demand to add parliamentary seats for these regions from the existing 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

“Since Singapore left Malaysia, Peninsular Malaysia has 75 per cent of the seats in Parliament, which is more than two thirds of the seats in the Parliament, while Sabah and Sarawak have only 25 per cent.

“Therefore, it is necessary for the regions in Malaysia Borneo to get at least one-third of the seats in Parliament. This is to respect the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” it said.

The committee said this is a right for Sabah and Sarawak that must be given for the benefit of the people in the regions and the “future of our children”.

Therefore, the committee urged the relevant ministry and parties to continue their discussion and coordination to make this matter becomes a reality in the near future.