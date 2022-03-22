Nancy Shukri remains PBB Batu Kitang chairperson

KUCHING (March 22): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri remains the chairperson of the Batu Kitang branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

She won uncontested after receiving nominations from all 18 sub-branches under PBB Batu Kitang.

This marks her second term retaining her seat as the head of the branch, a post she has held since 2017.

Meanwhile, Shamsudin Unai was elected as the branch’s deputy chairperson while Naemah Salleh and Yusri Muhammad retained their seats as Women Chief and Youth Chief respectively.

According to the PBB Vice Women Chief I, the uncontested win proved that PBB party members believed in her to continue upholding the responsibility of leading the branch and she would continue to give her best to the party.

“I wish to thank all members of PBB Batu Kitang branch who have always supported and believed in me to continue to shoulder these responsibilities.

“It is not an easy task because being a party leader means being responsible and dedicated in implementing whatever it takes to ensure PBB remains relevant at all times,” she said after it was announced she had won uncontested.

The Batang Sadong Member of Parliament also said the younger generation of Sarawak, which will be the backbone of the state’s leadership in the future, have to be prepared to ensure Sarawak’s goal of being a developed state by 2030 will be achieved.

“The main challenge in the upcoming 15th General Election is the involvement of 18-year-olds as voters.

“Because of that, we need to take into account the government’s decision to allow Sarawakians of that age to go to the polls to choose the leaders of Sarawak.

“The honourable Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and GPS leaders have stated their support to align the Sarawak Constitution with the amendments to Article 47(b) and Article 119(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution to lower the qualifying age to vote or become an elected representative from 21 years old to 18 years old.

“The amendments to PBB’s constitution to create a new wing for members aged 18 to 28 will also be made later this year in June,” she said.

She also wished to remind all PBB members to be prepared with these developments and to involve youths in all the Batu Kitang branch’s activities and programmes.

“Encourage them to contribute new ideas for developing Sarawak,” Nancy Shukri said.