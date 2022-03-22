New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia dip to 17,828; 63 deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): The Health Ministry today reported 17,828 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 19,105 cases recorded yesterday.

This brings the cumulative infections to 4,010,952 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

The number of people who died of the coronavirus similarly showed a slight decrease to 63 compared to the 71 recorded on Monday. Of today’s new fatalities on record, 21 died before reaching hospitals.

As of today, a total 34,463 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The latest number of people who recovered came to 28,003, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 3,712,668. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME