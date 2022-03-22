No congestion, Sepanggar Bay Container Port operating efficiently

KOTA KINABALU (22 March): Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (SPSB) assured the business community that Sapangar Bay Container Port (SBCP) is operating efficiently and issues raised by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Sabah and Federation of Sabah Industries are no longer relevant and have been resolved since early March.

Its Group Managing Director, Datuk Ng Kiat Min, said SPSB deeply regrets the comments made by the associations and vehemently denies that higher logistics cost are attributable to inefficiencies at SBCP.

In a statement on Tuesday, SPSB acknowledges that operational challenges emerged early February 2022 from the ripple effect of manpower shortages experienced at West Malaysian ports due to the surge of Covid-19 cases among port workers. The shortage caused many vessels to miss their connective route and had to reschedule calls to a later date. The situation was further made worse with limited freight slots from West Malaysia to East Malaysia and increased freight prices set by carriers.

“Due to the decreased frequency of vessels to East Malaysia, there was limited space for cargoes bound for Sabah thus explaining the delay of goods and increased logistics cost.”

“I wish to reiterate that the port is only one factor among numerous channels that affect cost of goods. For example, the world is currently facing a container shortage which is causing shipping cost to rise and this is compounded by the effects of the pandemic in the industry. It would be a wrong to assume that the port plays a main role in determining logistics cost when there are many factors beyond the control of the port.”

In response to the port congestion, Ng said: “February was a challenging month for SBCP as we were experiencing shortage of staff due to the pandemic. The irregular sailing schedule had also caused multiple vessels to arrive simultaneously.”

“The peak of Covid-19 cases at SBCP occurred in mid-February with almost 120 staff being quarantined. Manpower sufficiency was monitored closely and arrangements were made to ensure any shortages were addressed. As at 7th March 2022 all vessel backlogs and delays have been resolved and SBCP is back on track. SPSB had taken a further step to assist the industry by waiving Late Gate In charges and Re-planning fee for users.”

SPSB strongly denies the allegation by FMM which states that only one crane was operational to handle the loading and unloading of containers during that period. SPSB in fact has four quay cranes stationed at SBCP at all times and on average utilises two to three of its quay cranes for loading and unloading activities based on one crane per ship.

From 1st January 2022 till present the quay cranes were utilised and there have been no incidence of only a single crane used to handle loading and unloading activities for multiple vessels.

In regards to vessels having to wait up to three to 10 days for berth space, SPSB informs that the company adopts a windows berthing system which is used by ports across the world. This system ensures incoming scheduled vessels are provided berth space to minimize waiting time. However, despite this arrangement, it is inevitable for a vessel to be delayed due to various reasons. As vessels are on a connective route, any delays occurring at a previous port of disembarkation will affect arrival time thus leading to missed berthing allocation. As a policy, SPSB shall release any unutilised berthing allocation to other vessels who are already on standby at the port. For vessels who have missed their time frame, they will be requested to queue until a berth becomes available.

SPSB acknowledges that SBCP’s performance in the month of February until the first week of March had been affected. However, it is pleased to inform that all backlogs have been cleared and SBCP manpower are operating at an optimal level.

A dialogue was held with trade associations, business chambers and the shipping community to clarify issues and assure that SPSB is committed towards ensuring operational efficiency at SBCP at all times.

In attendance were the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers Sabah Branch, Federation of Sabah Industries, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sabah Shipping Agents Association, Sabah Logistics and Freight Forwarders and Kota Kinabalu Container Haulier Association.