Pakatan will take it to the streets if anti-party hopping law not implemented, says Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is ready to take it to the streets if the anti-party hopping Bill is not tabled and passed within this Parliament sitting.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Kota Raja MP Mohamad Sabu said his friends in the party are ready to go to the streets since they are ignored when they speak in Parliament regarding the matter.

“The anti-party hopping Bill needs to be expedited, otherwise how can we practise Parliament democracy?

“If the anti-party hopping Bill is not tabled and passed this Parliament sitting, my friends from the party and myself will bring this to the streets, since we are seemed to be ignored when we are speak through Parliament,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today during his turn to debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2021) 2022.

Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, said this in relation to the country’s current political instability, claiming that it was the Sheraton Move which sparked this instability.

Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz who also stood up to debate on the Bill has supported Mohamad’s call, similarly indicating urgency.

“We cannot jump around, it is embarrassing.

“I urge the government to please table the Bill, and if we need to amend it, it can be done later, at least install it first,” said Nazri. – Malay Mail

