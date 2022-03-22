Sabah cabinet agrees to cap CM’s term at two terms, says assistant minister

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): The Sabah state cabinet has agreed in principle to approve the proposal to limit the chief minister’s term to only two terms or 10 years, said Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir.

Abidin, who is Paginatan assemblyman, however pointed out that the proposal requires the support of all state assemblymen.

“If all the state elected representatives agree to support this proposal, we will bring this matter up at the next State Legislative Assembly for the purpose of amending the state constitution,” he said.

Abidin said this when replying to Datuk Ewon Benedick (Warisan-Kedamaian) who asked the chief minister if the state government plans to amend the state constitution to limit the appointment of a chief Minister to only two terms.

“This proposal is a good one because we can see that there is also a similar proposal at the federal level to limit the term of the prime minister. In western countries like the United States of America, they too limit the term of their country’s president and prime minister,” Abidin said.

In reply to a question from Datuk Seri Salleh Said (Umno-Usukan), Abidin said the legalities pertaining to the matter will be discussed by the officer from the state Attorney General’s office and they will take note of any consequential implications.