Sabah PH reps support limiting CM’s term to two terms

KOTA KINABALU (22 March): Pakatan Harapan (PH) State Assemblymen have expressed their support to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on the State Cabinet’s decision to limit the Chief Minister’s term to two terms.

Api-Api assemblywoman Datuk Christina Liew led a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his office in the State Legislative Assembly to convey the support on Tuesday.

“During the courtesy visit to Datuk Hajiji as Chief Minister at the end of last year, the proposal to limit the appointment of Chief Minister to only two terms is among the Sabah reform agendas that we have submitted to him.

“Today, the House was informed that the Sabah State Cabinet has in principle agreed on the proposal to limit the term of Chief Minister to two terms only. The amendment of the state constitution will be tabled in the next state assembly session if it gets support from the state assemblymen.

“Therefore, I together with the Sabah PH ADUNs paid a visit to the Chief Minister today to express our support for the State Government’s decision,” she said.

Also present during the visit were Sabah DAP chairman and Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon, Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt.

Earlier, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir when answering an oral question from Ewon, stated that the State Cabinet agreed to limit the term of the Chief Minister’s appointment to two terms only.

Meanwhile, according to Ewon, he asked the question to follow up on the Sabah Reform Agenda that was submitted by PH Sabah to Hajiji.