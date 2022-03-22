Sarawakian climber hopes to plant state flag on Mount Everest

KUCHING (March 22): A Sarawakian is ready to make history by taking on the challenge of scaling the majestic Mount Everest, set for next month.

Oisin Jangin, who hails from Mulu, will join Malaysian two-time solo Everest summitter Ravichandran Tharumalingam and a few other climbers on an endeavour to conquer the world’s highest mountain above sea level, which stands at 8,850 metres high.

Oisin, 25, jumped at the chance when Ravichandran rang him a few weeks ago and invited him along for the trip.

“Like every mountaineer, I’ve always dreamt of climbing Mount Everest and I’m very happy to be given this opportunity to join Ravi’s team for the climb,” he told reporters after undergoing his medical check-up at KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital yesterday.

His health screening for the expedition, which included a blood test, pulmonary function test, and chest X-ray screening, was sponsored by the hospital.

Oisin, who is of Berawan and Irish parentage, pointed out that Mount Everest expedition would be his maiden attempt at scaling any of the world’s highest peaks.

Besides the 2,376-metre Mount Mulu, which he has climbed countless times due to his job as a tour guide for Mulu National Park for the past seven years, the passionate climber has not had the chance to summit other world’s tallest mountains.

“Believe it or not, I’ve never even climbed Mount Kinabalu – one of the goals in my bucket list, before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

“I wanted to attempt it just for practice, but I never got the chance to do so because of the Covid-19 pandemic and MCO.

“So even though I may not have scaled any high elevation mountains, the opportunity to climb Mount Everest is a big one and I don’t want to miss it. That’s why I accepted Ravi’s invitation,” he said.

Oisin said to prepare himself for the trip, he had been training between eight to 10 hours daily.

“Some of my physical activities include jogging, running, swimming and of course, mountain-climbing.

“However, one of the great challenges for me would be the cold weather over Mount Everest, which is going to be a new experience. For this, I will seek advice from Ravi on what should I prepare for the trip.”

Oisin hoped that he would be able to conquer Mount Everest when the time came.

“In terms of fitness, I know I’m fit enough, but there will be a lot of challenges that lie ahead.

“No matter what, I will try my best for Sarawak and hope that I would be able to show the Sarawak flag on Mount Everest,” he said.