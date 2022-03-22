Sarawak’s new Covid-19 daily infections jump to 1,547 cases

KUCHING (March 22): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak increased to 1,547 on Tuesday, nearly double compared to yesterday’s 813 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update said the state also recorded one Covid-19 fatality on March 20 at the Bintulu Hospital involving a 62-year-old man who had hypertension.

On the new cases, SDMC said 1,539 cases were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“From that total, 427 were in Category 1 (no symptoms) while 1,112 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There were three cases in Category 3, involving patients with lung infection; four cases in Category 4, involving patients with lung infection and requiring oxygen support; and one case in Category 5 involving a patient with lung infection and requiring ventilator support,” said the committee.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to top the list with 569 cases, followed by Bintulu with 191 cases and Miri with 128 cases.

Sibu recorded 127 cases, followed by Samarahan (105), Serian (68), Sarikei (49), Bau (45), Sri Aman (40), Betong (21), Limbang (17), Dalat (13), Asajaya (13), Julau (12), Tebedu (12), Pusa (10), Marudi (10), Lubok Antu (10) and Kabong (10).

Other districts in the state recorded less than 10 cases while Tanjung Manis is the only district which did not record any case today.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a total of 290,207 positive cases.

SDMC said no new Covid-19 clusters were declared today and there are currently six active clusters in the state.