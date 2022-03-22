Uggah: Ministry, JKR must work together to realise people’s expectations

KUCHING (March 22): All-out consultation, discussion and deliberation will be the order of the day for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development and the state Public Works Department (JKR) in their effort to reduce delay in the implementation of development projects for the people.

This was revealed by Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who said the close collaboration was imperative because the people had very high expectations on the government to deliver.

Among projects which needed more attention were the coastal and second trunk roads, and the Bebuling and Bukit Mabong STOLports.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak government’s expectation is also very high and so is our Premier’s Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Abang Johari has set a target for Sarawak to be a developed state by 2030 with an economy growing by six to eight per cent annually and a GDP of RM282 billion,” he said today.

Uggah was attending the start of a two- day briefing given by JKR on the implementation status of major development projects in the state and other matters here.

He said his ministry and JKR would focus on meeting the expectations.

“Myself and my two deputy ministers – Datuk Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo – will do our best to monitor the projects implementation to ensure they can meet the delivery date.

“Give us technical advice so that we can move forward with the proper system, synergy and single voice because I do not want to hear the ministry and the department taking their respective routes,” he said.

He added that if those involved failed to move as one, they would crash into each other along the way.

Uggah said once a decision has been made, everyone involved should be creative, innovative and learn from past experiences.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin and state JKR director Datu Zuraimi Sabki were also present at the briefing.