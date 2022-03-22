Upgrading Sandakan to city discussed

KOTA KINABALU (22 March): The Local Government and Housing Ministry and the Sandakan Municipal Council have had discussions about upgrading Sandakan town to a city.

Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datul Isnin Aliasnih said the Sandakan Municipal Council had drawn up the action plan to ensure the smooth implementation of the status upgrade.

He said this when replying to Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon during the question and answer session of the State Assembly sitting yesterday when the latter asked the State Government for its plans and measures taken to upgrade the status of Sandakan town to a city.

“Sandakan Municipal Council has prepared an action plan to ensure that the implementation will be done accordingly and that all the required criteria are met,” he said, adding that amendments to the Local Government Ordinance 1961 pertaining to the status upgrading will be tabled in the August House.

Meanwhile Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun in reply to Poon’s additional question if there are plans to improve the current services rendered to the community in Sandakan in view that it is going to be a city, said, “we have not reached that stage yet.

“At this point in time the engagement is more to ensure that Sandakan Municipal Council has complied with all the requirements needed for the town to be upgraded to a city.

“In fact one of the constraints we faced is that the current procedure needs approval from the federal government. Therefore this Thursday I will be tabling the amendment(s) to the Ordinance with the objective to decentralize authority in determining whether a town qualifies to be declared a city,” he said.

According to Masidi with the amendments, it will be easier for the state government to make the due consideration.