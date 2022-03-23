388 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Sabah recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with most cases in Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the percentage of sporadic infections declined slightly but is still high at 55.15 per cent.

“A total of 386 or 99.48 per cent of the 388 cases today are in Categories 1 and 2, no cases were reported in Categories 3 and 5, while two cases were in Category 4.

“Meanwhile, sporadic infections are the main category of Covid-19 virus spread in 19 of the 27 districts in Sabah,” he added.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 91 cases followed by Penampang 50, Tuaran 28, Keningau 26, Papar 23, Ranau 19, Beaufort 14, Kota Marudu 13, Tawau 13, Putatan 13, Kota Belud 13, Sipitang 11, Pitas 11 and Kudat 10.

Twelve districts recorded two-digit cases namely Lahad Datu 9, Tambunan 8, Tenom 8, Kuala Penyu 7, Sandakan 6, Kinabatangan 5, Beluran 3, Telupid 2, Nabawan 2, Kunak 1, Tongod 1 and Kalabakan 1.