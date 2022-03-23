Abg Jo: Bintulu’s ART system to include Tanjung Kidurong

BINTULU (March 23): An Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system route will be developed from here to Tanjung Kidurong, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said with the future rapid growth of economic and industrial activities in Tanjung Kidurong, there is a need to upgrade its public transport system.

“We will modernise the system with the construction of the ART route, to facilitate and smoothen the movement between the town and the industrial centre in Kidurong.

“I have set aside an allocation to build this ART, that we will build within five years,” he said during the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) appreciation ceremony last night.

Abang Johari said Bintulu will be the second location in Sarawak after Kuching to have this mode of public transport.

He said a modern transport system in Bintulu would be crucial to industrial development in Tanjung Kidurong, which is set to be a petrochemical production and medical hub for Sarawak.

According to him, approximately 15,000 jobs would be created from this industrial centre in the next four years.

“This afternoon (yesterday), I had the opportunity to see the development of methanol plant construction in Tanjung Kidurong, which was 100 per cent owned by Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government is heading towards a green and environmentally friendly economy with the setting up of the first hydrogen gas production centre in Malaysia.

He said about 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen will be produced at the centre and it will be bought by Samsung from South Korea and Sumitomo from Japan.

“That is why after the election, I set up the new Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry,” he explained.

Abang Johari said Tanjung Kidurong will also be transformed into a medical hub for the state with an investment value of RM200 million under phase one by a company from the United States, followed by another RM800 million investment under the second phase at the same location.

“This is a sign that the private sector has confidence in the economic policy brought by Gabungan Parti Sarawak,” he said, adding that this economic policy will be the catalyst for the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

He said with the investment, the state’s gross domestic product will be between 6 and 8 per cent as targeted by the Sarawak government.

“Bintulu is not just an industrial town – we have our Similajau National Park. Foreign tourists will come here to enjoy our national park, the beach sparkling like gold and, of course, Bintulu is a gold source for Sarawak,” he said.

He pointed out that since its establishment 44 years ago, BDA has carried out a series of development masterplans for Bintulu, which was initially a fishing village with a population of just 5,000.

“Bintulu has now become an oil and gas town with a population reaching 230,000 and the fourth largest town in Sarawak,” he said.

The BDA chairman said the development masterplans not only contributed to physical development but also to the socio-economy of the people.

“Bintulu will continue growing for the second wave development, especially on the other side of Kuala Kemena, in Jepak area with the construction of an iconic bridge that will become a new landmark in Bintulu,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony were Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Office Datuk John Sikie Tayai, the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to The People’s Republic of China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, BDA deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Ashgar Khan, and BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.