Ahmad Faizal believes Azizulhasni can win more honours for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has expressed confidence that national cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang can shine at the Commonwealth and Asian Games this year.

Ahmad Faizal said he was also placing high hopes on all the athletes representing the country at the Hanoi SEA Games in May, Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July-August) and Hangzhou Asian Games (September).

“I have confidence in the ability and determination shown by Datuk Azizul and the rest of our athletes. I believe they can deliver results which will lift up the spirits of Malaysians and make us proud.

“The most important thing is effort and determination because sports is not (just) about winning but also giving our very best,” he told reporters after the National Sports Awards 2019/2020 ceremony here last night.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 34, who was crowned the National Sportsman for a fourth time, pledged to be fully focused on the task at hand so that he could again create history for Malaysia.

‘The Pocket Rocketman’, who is training in Melbourne, Australia, said in a video shared at the ceremony that the coming Commonwealth and Asian Games would be his last as he wants to retire after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said his ministry would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam and refer to the Health Ministry for advice regarding the process of Malaysia’s participation at the SEA Games.

Although Vietnam has been seeing a surge in cases, Malaysia’s participation in the games from May 12-23 is still on track, but with greater emphasis to be placed on the safety of athletes, he added. – Bernama