All water treatment plants to have spare parts

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has instructed the state Water Department to ensure that all the water treatment plants have spare parts on standby.

However as the spare parts are not cheap, procuring them requires procedures to be followed, he said.

The acquisition has to be done and this must be discussed with the Finance Ministry, said Bung Moktar.

He said this in reply to Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew who asked if the state Water Department has plans to ensure spare parts are on hand at its water treatment plants.

“When there is water supply disruption, we are told that they are waiting for spare parts for the pump at the plants. The parts should be on standby so that we don’t have to wait for too long for the water supply to resume,” Hiew pointed out.

Meanwhile to Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon’s question earlier about steps the ministry is taking to address the worsening water supply disruption issue in Sandakan, Bung Moktar said that the problem will be resolved once the upgrading works on three water treatment plants there are completed and operational.

According to Bung Moktar, the upgrading works is being done under the 12th Malaysia Plan and work on two of the plants are completed while the work on the third one is scheduled to be done by the end of this year.

“In addition the frequent water supply disruption at areas of Sandakan town is due to gen-set problems at the Kinabatangan water treatment plant. Therefore to ensure the Kinabatangan pre-deposition tank operates without interruption, the state Water Department will upgrade the energy source by getting electricity supply from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

“The status of this electricity supply upgrade project is at the tender procurement stage and is expected to begin physical work in the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.

Bung Moktar said that the problem with water supply is happening all over the state and he has instructed the state Water Department to find ways to address the problem.

“Our duty is to facilitate the rakyat, not to burden them. What is the point of holding a post when we cannot resolve the rakyat’s problems,” he said.