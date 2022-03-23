Career Carnival in Bintulu to feature over 1,100 job vacancies

BINTULU (March 23): Applicants are being sought for over 1,100 jobs available under the Career Carnival at the Bintulu Civic Centre this weekend.

The programme from 8am to 5pm will involve 16 established companies from various industries.

It is jointly organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak, Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd, and Samsung Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd.

Socso Bintulu manager Jimmy Hendrick Kijon invited all jobseekers to attend the carnival.

“This career carnival programme is held to find candidates and skilled manpower to fill the vacancies at the Sarawak Methanol project, Sarawak Petchem, Bintulu,” he said.

Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom is scheduled to launch the event on Saturday (March 26).

Jobseekers are required to bring copies of their MyKad and certificates, vaccination card or digital vaccination card via MySejahtera, and take a Covid-19 self-test before walk-in interviews.

There will also be employment services such as career counselling, resume preparation, and help with MYFutureJobs portal registration.

For pre-registration and further details on the vacant posts, go to https://bit.ly/ivPKSSwk2022.

Contact Natasha on 019-6510642 or Nurabiatul on 019-2903226 for details.

The 16 companies hiring are Sam Young Asia Sdn Bhd, Dynaciate Engineering Sdn Bhd, Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd, Hyup Soon Industries Sdn Bhd, Equator Engineering Sdn Bhd, Eastern Soldar Engineering Sdn Bhd, Rotary MEC (M) Sdn Bhd, Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd, Ocim Sdn Bhd, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd, Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd, Score EPCC Sdn Bhd, PMB Silicon, Lightcube Studio Sdn Bhd, OM Materials and Logistics Sdn Bhd, as well as OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.