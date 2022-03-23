Court acquits senior citizen of sexually assaulting granddaughter

KUCHING (March 23): The Sessions Court here today discharged and acquitted a 64-year-old man of sexually assaulting his granddaughter.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad made the ruling after finding the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case.

She discharged and acquitted the man without calling for his defence and ordered his cash bail of RM2,000 be refunded.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his granddaughter when she was seven years old by putting his genitals on the victim’s on July 27, 2020 and Aug 4, 2020 at the family’s residence.

It is understood that the victim, who is now nine, and her younger brother live in the peninsula and were here visiting their grandparents when the incident occurred.

The victim only told her father about the incident in December 2020, leading him to lodge a police report.

The charge was filed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

The Section provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

A total of five prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial starting Jan 17, 2022.

The prosecution had closed its case on Jan 19, 2022.

Among those called as witnesses were the victim’s parents, the victim, the victim’s grandmother, and the investigating officer.

However, it is understood that the prosecution witnesses did not give consistent evidence.

DPP Danial Mohamad Ali prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by counsels Gerald Donald and Steven Beti.