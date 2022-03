KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): There were 21,483 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases from when the pandemic began to 4,032,435.

Yesterday’s new cases marked an increase past the 20,000 mark, after two days in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 73 people were recorded as dead due to the disease, including 25 who died before reaching a hospital for treatment. — Malay Mail

