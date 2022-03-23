Covid-19: Sarawak logs 1,252 new cases, 3 BIDs

KUCHING (March 23): Sarawak today recorded 1,252 Covid-19 cases, with three brought-in-dead (BID) cases between March 18 and 21.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the BID cases were recorded between March 18 and 21.

The BID case on March 18 involved a 50-year-old man at the Sibu Hospital with no known history of illness.

On March 20, the BID case was of a 78-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia who was brought to the Lundu Hospital. On March 21, another BID case was recorded by the same hospital involving a 79-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Meanwhile, in today’s new cases, SDMC said 334 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 913 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

One case was in Category 3 (lung infection), and two cases each in Category 4 (lung infection and require oxygen support) and Category 5 (lung infection require ventilator support), the committee added.

The cumulative total of cases in Sarawak is 291,459.

Kuching led the list today with 408 new cases, followed by Miri (202) and Bintulu (130).

Sibu recorded 91, Serian (75), Samarahan (60), Sarikei (38), Bau (32), Sri Aman (24), Mukah (20), Betong (15), Subis (14), Limbang (13), Tebedu (13), Kabong (12), and Saratok (11).

There were nine cases in Tanjung Manis, eight each in Matu, Pakan, Lundu, and Kanowit, seven cases each in Simunjan, Dalat, and Asajaya, while Marudi had five.

There were four new cases each in Pusa, Lubok Antu and Meradong, three each in Julau and Kapit, two each in Lawas, Telang Usan and Selangau, and one each in Beluru, Tatau, and Daro.

SDMC also revealed that the police today have issued 26 compounds for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations, all in Kuching.

It said 25 were for failure to check in via MySejahtera, and one to a premises for failure to display customer capacity limit.