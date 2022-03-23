DAP Sabah open to working with like-minded parties

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah is open to working with other like-minded parties to stop the comeback of Umno hegemony in Sabah, said its secretary Phoong Jin Zhe.

He said the party’s ultimate goal was to stop Umno from making a strong comeback in Sabah.

“If other opposition parties do not take this as the most important matter, perhaps DAP has to seek other like-minded partners who wanted to push the reform agenda.”

Phoong said the party’s priority would be Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) but he said the party seemed to be drifting further away from DAP.

He said it was premature to determine which party DAP was going to work with, including the question of whether DAP Sabah would extend an olive branch to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Phoong said he has repeatedly called on like-minded parties that reject Umno to come together to form an “Avengers” alliance to stop the comeback of Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) in Sabah.

He said the recent elections Johor and Melaka have shown the return of the Umno hegemony as the party was able to achieve a two-third majority without Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“This is worrying and alarming to all Sabahans,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said DAP Sabah was closely monitoring the current political situation to prevent the return of Umno’s one-party state era.

“Therefore in our opinion, all like-minded parties that reject Umno shall come together to stop this from happening.

“I have repeatedly called upon forming an ‘Avengers’ alliance to stop the comeback of Umno-BN in Sabah.”

He said DAP Sabah was firm in defending the people’s mandate while working with like-minded parties to stop Umno from returning.

“This cooperation must be based on reforms and principles. Ensuring people’s interest to be upheld eventually.

“If Umno Sabah triggers a move to cause a political turmoil in Sabah, like what happened in Johor and Melaka, DAP Sabah is ready to stop them with the provided situation.”

Phoong stressed that DAP Sabah would continue to safeguard the people of Sabah at all costs and defend the people’s mandate.

“The ultimate goal is to stop the return of the Umno hegemony, this is in line with people of Sabah’s aspirations.”

On another note, Phoong said the two-term limit on the Chief Minister’s post was a positive sign towards a more democratic and open-minded state.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah paid a courtesy to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Tuesday to welcome the announcement of two-term Chief Ministership limitation that has been agreed by State Cabinet.

“We hope that this will be brought up in next state assembly sitting and will be passed through constitutional amendment.

“We are glad that Sabah is moving forward to a more democratic and progressive state.”

Phoong said the two-term limitation proposal on the Chief Minister’s post was actually included among the 36 points of “Sabah Reform Agendas” proposed to the State Government by PH Sabah in October 2021.

Other points include the Anti-Hopping law, empowering the State Assembly by establishing special select committees to enhance accountability and transparency, extend the total sitting days of the assembly, enact law to provide fair allocation to all elected representatives and their staffs, and also forming bi-partisan special committee to fight for Sabahans’ rights such as 40 per cent tax return.

As a constructive opposition, he said despite being members of the Opposition, DAP Sabah would never waver to continue to present constructive ideas and urge the government to introduce institutional reforms to benefit the people of Sabah for the long haul.

“DAP Sabah will always support any good policies presented by the state government and that does not mean we compromise public interest as the Opposition.”

He said DAP Sabah would also support the leadership of Hajiji if the Chief Minister continued to adopt their ideas and proposals.

He also congratulated Jannie Lasimbang for being elected as the Central Executive Committee (CEC) member of DAP Malaysia and the International Secretary of DAP Malaysia, as well as Chan Foong Hin as a member of CEC.

“This has shown that all DAP members across Malaysia recognized the leadership and achievements of Sabahan and native leaders.

“DAP Sabah will continue to work as a team at both the national and Sabah level to serve the people of Sabah and Malaysia.”

Also present were DAP Sabah chairman Datuk Frankie Poon, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and Likas assemblywoman Tan Lee Fatt.