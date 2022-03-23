Deputy minister confirms Covid-19 positive result

MIRI (March 23): Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Confirming the news on his Facebook page, Ting said he was at Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching for his routine medical check-up.

Prior to the check-up, he said he decided to get an RT-PCR test as he was a close contact to a person who had tested positive on Monday evening (March 21).

“After I went for a PCR drive-thru swab test at Normah at 11.25am, I received a call from my doctor at 2.28pm, informing me of my result that showed I was tested positive for Covid-19 with low CT value.

“The low CT value indicates that I was infected recently and am still infectious (to others),” Ting wrote in the post.

He said although he was tested positive for Covid-19, he has no serious symptoms except for sore throat and some coughing – both considered mild and under control.

Ting also apologised to anyone he had come in contact with in the past 48 hours, adding he had informed his close contacts of his positive test result.

He will be undergoing seven days of quarantine in Kuching.