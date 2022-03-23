Dewan Rakyat: Govt’s measures to monitor home ownership under spotlight today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): Issues related to the government’s measures to monitor home ownership and rental in line with the cost of living and income of the people are among the highlights of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised during the question and answer session by Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) to the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) is scheduled to ask the Youth and Sports Minister on the reason why 144 athletes were dropped from the National Sports Council’s (NSC) training programme.

Leong also wants to know about the criteria to identify the athletes with the best potential to win medals.

There will also be a question from Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) to the Health Minister on the government’s stance on the contract of doctors and nurses.

In addition, P Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) is expected to ask the Human Resource Minister on the total costs paid to Indonesian domestic recruitment agents before the Covid-19 pandemic and the number of agencies involved in hiring migrant workers from Bangladesh.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the tabling of a motion by the Home Minister on the extension of enforcement of Subsection 4 (5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for another five years from July 31, 2022.

Focus will also be on the tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Labuan Companies (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the second reading.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will end tomorrow. — Bernama