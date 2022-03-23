Dewan Rakyat rejects motion to extend 28-day detention under Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 was not passed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Through a bloc vote called by the Opposition bloc, a total of 86 Opposition MPs voted against the extension versus 84 from the ruling bloc who supported it.

“For the motion tabled earlier by the home minister, those who were in favour 84, those not in favour 86, not present 50.

“The motion that was tabled earlier is not passed,” Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun told the floor today.

The motion proposed earlier sought an extension of enforcement of the 28-day detention period under Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years starting from July 31, 2022.

According to the law, sub-section 4(5), the 28-day detention period, must be reviewed every five years and will cease to have an effect unless both Houses of Parliament agree to extend the period.

Sub-section 4(5) was first enforced on July 31, 2012, and renewed for the first time in 2017.

Following this, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin tabled a motion to postpone the Second and Third Reading for the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2022 which was slated in the Order Paper for today’s agenda.

This was met by an uproar from the Opposition bloc objecting to the postponement. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME